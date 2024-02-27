Mckinley Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $124.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $554.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

