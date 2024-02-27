Mckinley Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDD in the third quarter worth approximately $812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PDD by 26.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 30.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 77,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 13.9% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,837,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,491,000 after purchasing an additional 710,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PDD by 79.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 66,235 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PDD shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $126.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.45. The company has a market cap of $166.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

