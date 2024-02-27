Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Holdings Decreased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Medpace in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Medpace in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,546 shares of company stock worth $42,659,906. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 0.8 %

MEDP stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,175. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $406.22.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

