Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 631,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,836,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.82. The stock had a trading volume of 674,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

