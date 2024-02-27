Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 504,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,322 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $39,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Medtronic by 10.5% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,334,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,538,000 after purchasing an additional 126,583 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 105,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.14. 2,071,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,243,019. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.