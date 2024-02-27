Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 105,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 631,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $9,836,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,733. The stock has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.