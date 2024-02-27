Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 162 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,388,000 after buying an additional 342,237 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after acquiring an additional 639,079 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American International Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average is $64.25. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $73.28.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

