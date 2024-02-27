Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,126,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $246.82 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.36.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

