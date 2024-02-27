Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $277.68 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,035.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,087 shares of company stock worth $3,088,888. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

