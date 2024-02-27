Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $207.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $209.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,343 shares of company stock worth $7,101,821 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

