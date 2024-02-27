Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $611,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 188,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,466,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $202.96 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.86 and a 12 month high of $204.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

