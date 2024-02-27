Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,950.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,868.88.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,770.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,681.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,607.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,855.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.18 by $2.71. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $24.64 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

