Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $243.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $245.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

