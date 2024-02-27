Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $436.55 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $440.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.76.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

