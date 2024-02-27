Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,369 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,155 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,390,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

