MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$28.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) has been given a C$28.00 target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.95.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MEG

MEG Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

About MEG Energy

MEG traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$27.90. 675,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,274. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.14. The company has a market cap of C$7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.