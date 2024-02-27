Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 19.2% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.5% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.4 %

ALL stock opened at $159.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.87, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.27. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $168.05.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -287.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

