Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,988. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DocuSign

DocuSign Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.