Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $439,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total transaction of $1,539,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,733,380.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,730,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,423 shares of company stock worth $103,012,799. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $724.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $643.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.34. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $761.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

