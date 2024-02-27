Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $361,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $138.74 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.