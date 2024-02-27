Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $384,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,528 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BBY opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.