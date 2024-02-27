Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 393 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 54.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $163.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.