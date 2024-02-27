Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 420 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.44. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LEN

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.