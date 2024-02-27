MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 0.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $18,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,939,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 74,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,925,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.29.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $7.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,602.56. 276,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,671.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,473.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The company has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.82%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

