MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $2,000.00 Price Target at Barclays

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,804.29.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,610.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,671.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,473.47. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

