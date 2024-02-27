MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $2,150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,815.00.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,606.69. The company had a trading volume of 292,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,757. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,671.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1,473.47. The firm has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.