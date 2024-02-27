Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MBGYY. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

MBGYY stock opened at C$19.31 on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.03.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

