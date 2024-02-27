Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 28500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Metallic Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

