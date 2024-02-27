Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Gap Down to $11.73

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.73, but opened at $11.34. Metals Acquisition shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 1,777 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MTAL shares. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,594,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 272,727 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,970,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 912,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.