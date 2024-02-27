Meteora Capital LLC Acquires 130,207 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Meteora Capital LLC boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) by 263.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,207 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Whole Earth Brands worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FREE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 1,413.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 886.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Price Performance

FREE stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Imperial Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

