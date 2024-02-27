Meteora Capital LLC Buys New Position in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR)

Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Pono Capital Three as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTHR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pono Capital Three during the third quarter worth $48,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pono Capital Three during the third quarter worth $122,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three in the third quarter worth $315,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three in the second quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three in the second quarter worth $1,040,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pono Capital Three Price Performance

NASDAQ PTHR opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Pono Capital Three, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

About Pono Capital Three

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.

