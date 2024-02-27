Meteora Capital LLC Cuts Position in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC)

Meteora Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,313 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 1.07% of StoneBridge Acquisition worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition by 68.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 168,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of APAC opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

