Meteora Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA)

Meteora Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in Yotta Acquisition were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,342,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $755,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,310,000. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

YOTA opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Yotta Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59.

Yotta Acquisition Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

