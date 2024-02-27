Meteora Capital LLC Has $46,000 Stake in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET)

Meteora Capital LLC lowered its position in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) by 92.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,974 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in Wag! Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PET. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wag! Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wag! Group news, insider Adam Storm sold 13,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $26,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Adam Storm sold 13,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $26,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dylan Allread sold 26,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $44,594.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,337 shares of company stock valued at $627,669 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wag! Group Price Performance

About Wag! Group

Shares of NASDAQ:PET opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Wag! Group Co. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.70.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

