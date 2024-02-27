Meteora Capital LLC Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

Meteora Capital LLC grew its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000.

Get Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KCGI opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.