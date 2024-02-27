Meteora Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS)

Meteora Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Western Acquisition Ventures worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures by 531,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Acquisition Ventures alerts:

Western Acquisition Ventures Price Performance

Shares of WAVS stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87.

Western Acquisition Ventures Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Acquisition Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Acquisition Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.