Meteora Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

Meteora Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Inception Growth Acquisition worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 284.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 291,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 215,540 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $531,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 283.7% in the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 95,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

IGTA opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

