Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $10.06 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

