MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.428 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

MGEE stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $63.72. 21,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,571. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $83.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $164.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.55 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 452.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGEE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

