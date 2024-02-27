MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.428 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
MGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.
MGE Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
MGEE stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $63.72. 21,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,571. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $83.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 452.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGEE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MGE Energy
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MGE Energy
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.