MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on March 15th

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.428 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Shares of MGEE traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $83.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.55 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGEE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

