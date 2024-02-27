MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $684.20.

MSTR stock opened at $796.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $588.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 2.61. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $809.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total transaction of $296,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,588.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.51, for a total transaction of $3,457,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total transaction of $296,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $268,588.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,475 shares of company stock valued at $55,295,219 in the last 90 days. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 376.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

