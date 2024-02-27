MicroVision (MVIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th.

MicroVision Stock Up 1.4 %

MVIS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,259. MicroVision has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $402.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of MicroVision from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroVision

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,518,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,529,000 after purchasing an additional 489,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,906,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 953,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 332,184 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

