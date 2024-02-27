MidCap Financial Investment Co. (MFICL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.51 on March 15th

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5096 per share on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
MidCap Financial Investment Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of MFICL opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $25.70.
About MidCap Financial Investment
