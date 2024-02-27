MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

MillerKnoll has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MillerKnoll to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.13. 88,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $31.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MillerKnoll news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $275,835.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MLKN

About MillerKnoll

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.