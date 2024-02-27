MiMedx Group (MDXG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MDXG stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.30 million, a P/E ratio of -413.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.
In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Mizuho decreased their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.
