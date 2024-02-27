Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of NERV stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.