Mizuho Upgrades Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.14.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 254.35%.
Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 126,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
