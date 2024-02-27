MJ Gleeson plc (GLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MJ Gleeson Price Performance

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 537.21 ($6.81) on Tuesday. MJ Gleeson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 344.50 ($4.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548 ($6.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £313.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,834.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 485.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 436.04.

Insider Transactions at MJ Gleeson

In other news, insider Graham Prothero bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($65,956.37). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,085 shares of company stock worth $5,239,755. Insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Further Reading

