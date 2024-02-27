Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Moderna worth $22,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,677,000 after acquiring an additional 416,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.31. 471,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $163.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

