Modine Manufacturing’s (MOD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOD. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 5.7 %

MOD stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.11. 425,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

